Philip C. Yenerich, was born Oct.15, 1942, in Mendota, Illinois, to Wesley P. Yenerich and Nettie C. Yenerich.
After Mendota High School in 1960, Phil went on to University of Illinois, graduating with B.A. in Industrial Design. Phil’s greatest achievements: his over twenty patents issued while employed by IBM and Hewlitt Packard.
Phil married his spouse, Susan, in 1981, residing in Sahuarita in their retired years. Phil passed March 30, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by son Matthew Yenerich, sister Marci Yenerich, and five grandchildren.
