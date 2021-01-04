Peter Alan Van Wormer

Peter Alan Van Wormer

Died peacefully on October 29th, 2020 at home in Green Valley with his

wife of 19 years, Janice Howlett at his side.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 20th, 1938 to Clifford and Edna Mae Van

Wormer one of 8 children.

He joined the Navy at an early age and served as a Sea Bee.

He and his first wife Judy had 3 girls, Elizabeth, Amy, and Ruth. He was

also stepfather to John, Stan, Jaimie, and Lisa. He and Janice shared

13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He retired from the IBEW

Local 134 Chicago in 2001.

He was an avid golfer who golfed locally at Quail Creek and Desert

Hills.

He was diagnosed wIth Parkinson’s Disease which challenged his daily

life, however, he tried scuba diving, and later trained at cross fit which

is now GV Athletics wIth Jesse and Jay and competed in a Spartan Race

with 2 daughters and grandson.

His wit and sense of humor touched everyone he met. He had a special

love for New Orleans where he was married to Janice. Some of his

ashes were sprinkled on Bourbon Street.

A big thank you goes out to Pastor Martin Overson of Desert Hills

Lutheran Church who showed him the path to a forgiving God, the VA

whose services included Adult Day, Right at Home, Amedisys Hospice

who provided home care, also the Parkinson’s group of Green Valley for their support, Pete donated his body to SWIBA in hope of some more learning about Parkinson’s disease.

A celebration of his life will be held on February 20, 2021, at Desert Hills Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m., 2150 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ.

Lunch to follow. RSVP Janice Howlett 520-331-4692.

