Peggy A. (Bowman) Nissen, 86, of Appleton, WI, former resident of Green Valley, AZ, passed away at home on March 17, 2020.
Peggy was the only daughter of Ernest and Anna Mae (Hall) Walker born Feb. 17, 1934 in Sidney, MT. Peggy was raised by her loving mother and was the “apple of the eye” of her stepfather, Enoch William (Red) Bowman. The family lived in Virginia and later on a farm north of Kearney, NE, during the height of the Great Depression. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1953, moved with her foster family, James and Mardi Teale, to the Chicago area and attended Wheaton College. She was married to Kennedy R. Nissen on October 6, 1956 in Wheaton, IL.
Peggy Nissen was a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She lived out her faith in her love for her family and friends and always had a warm smile for everyone she met. Peggy was outgoing and involved in many organizations including Young Life, Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, Little Theater and school board. She loved teaching Sunday School for many years at First Baptist Church in Brevard, NC, later becoming a member at Calvary Bible Church, Neenah, WI and Green Valley Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley, AZ. Peggy was an avid golfer and also loved to travel with her husband Ken, visiting over 20 countries all around the world.
Peggy is survived by her sons Craig Nissen (Kathleen), Appleton, WI and Jeffrey Nissen, Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Sydney Langhoff (William) and Max Nissen; great-grandchildren Liam and Teryn Langhoff; brothers Pat Walker and Leonard Walker (Kitty); brothers-in-law David Nissen (Celia), Dwight Nissen (Diana), and Alan Nissen and sister-in-law Katherine Balc (Alexander); nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, son, Stephen R. Nissen and brothers Alvin Walker and Billy Bowman.
She has also left behind many, many daughters in Christ whom she loved dearly, one of which wrote to her:
Dear Mrs. Nissen,
You are moving away now and it makes me sad. If you can bring happiness to as many girls in the next town as you did in this one, your move will have been worthwhile because you care when so many people don’t consider our problems worth their time.
If I could ask one favor of you, it would be for you to start teaching people about God as soon as you can, especially those who don’t want to hear.
Love always,
Nancy