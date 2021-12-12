If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Pauline C. McWhorter passed away on November 22, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in Hancock, Michigan, on March 23, 1928, and was 93 years old. She and her husband, Bob, met and married in San Jose, California in 1960.
Bob’s first job was with General Electric’s Atomic Power Equipment Department. With a promotion they then moved to Washington, D.C., and after other promotions, he finally ended up as an executive with FirstEnergy Corp. in Akron, Ohio, in 1977. Pauline did a brilliant job as executive wife, hosting numerous meetings and parties. Pauline loved music and played piano, benefiting from music lessons by Leroy Brandt, a well-known musicologist from San Jose, California. She loved the children – a great Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. She also was a major fan of Christmas – her favorite saying, “There should be a little Christmas in every room of the house.”
Bob retired from FirstEnergyCorp in 1997 and they moved to Green Valley, Arizona as winter residents. They lived in Canoa Estates and were very active in the Canoa Estates Homeowners’ Association. They relocated to La Posada in 2007. They owned a condo in Akron, Ohio and lived there, when not traveling, during the summer months, moving to Concordia Retirement Community in 2016.
Pauline also gave outstanding service as a volunteer for Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior in Green Valley, AZ, singing in the choir as well.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Bob; a son, John McWhorter (Missy); a daughter, Laura Clare Knight; two grandchildren, Kurt Henderson (Evelyn), Joshua Forquer; two great-grandchildren, Violet and Julius Henderson; brother Roderick Repke' and a half-brother, David Repke (Linda).
A Funeral/Memorial service will be held in mid-January at Billows Funeral Home in Fairlawn, Ohio. Time and details later. In lieu of flowers we request memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.
