PAULA MARIE BLACKMAR

Jan. 21, 1944 to April 6, 2020
There is an old southern saying, “Don’t get above your raisin’!” From her childhood in an unpainted house and continuing throughout her days, Paula was steadfast and grounded with love of her family, friends and faith. She always remembered her raisin’ and enjoyed a happy, successful life.
She was born on her Grandmother’s kitchen table, in Golddust, TN, the western Tennessee Mississippi River bottomland, and raised on a small cotton farm in Munford, TN. She accomplished her dream of becoming an airline stewardess when joining American Airlines.
She met and married Richard Blackmar in San Francisco, starting a 53-year happily married journey. Together they lived in San Francisco and San Mateo, CA; Parker, CO; La Veta, CO; and for the past 16 years in Green Valley, AZ.
In addition to her husband Richard, Paula is survived by two wonderful children, Russell Blackmar (Megan Pinkerton), Lara Lehnerz (Jimmy Lehnerz), one granddaughter, Emma Marie Lehnerz, and her sister Linda Harpole.
During her recent battle fighting the rigors of pancreatic cancer, she maintained her positive, happy view on life with a smile no matter her condition. She was always the beautiful woman we all knew. She has now passed on to her next life totally at peace.
There will be a memorial celebration to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation, in Paula’s name, to the Community Food Bank Green Valley: https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Locations/Green-Valley