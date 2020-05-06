PAULA CLAPPER

Paula Diane, Greenler, Clapper was born on Feb. 15, 1944 in Vallejo, California, and passed away, in her home, in Amado from natural causes on April 27, 2020.
Paula was a published poet and accomplished artist of many mediums. Her dolls were made in traditional Native American, and Mountain Man styles, just to name a few. She was full of love that she shared with everyone she met.
Paula will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Paula is reunited with her husband Frank Clapper, who was the love of her life. May they both have happy trails in the mountains of heaven.
