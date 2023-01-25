Paul V. Chaffee.jpg

Paul V. Chaffee

Paul V. Chaffee of Green Valley, AZ, died January 20, 2023 in Green Valley. He was born November 6, 1927, the second child and first son of Frank and Nora Chaffee of Wattsburg, Erie County, PA. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving with occupation forces in Japan from 1946 through 1948. He attended Georgetown University in Washington D.C., graduating in 1952 with a B.S. degree.

While at university, he married Patricia Ann Judd of Washington D.C. on June 9, 1951 at Georgetown Presbyterian Church. In 1954, he qualified as a Certified Public Accountant and returned to Wattsburg, employed by Hammermill Paper Company in Erie, PA. In 1956, he was hired by Eriez and remained there until his retirement as Vice President-Treasurer in 1990.

