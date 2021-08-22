If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Paul Joseph Schultz Jr., age 74, passed away August 13, 2021, at the State Veterans Home, Tucson, Arizona. He was born Sept. 17,1946, New Haven, Connecticut.
Paul graduated from high school from Enfield High, Enfield, Connecticut. Paul attended Central Bible College and received his Bachelor of Arts degree, then attended Eastern Baptist Seminary and graduated in June 1974. He went on to get his Doctorate in Christian Counseling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Joseph Schultz Sr. and Barbara Schultz. Survivors are his wife Jewell, Green Valley; Amy Schultz, Mexico; and Dennis Schultz, Tucson, Arizona.
Paul was in the ministry for 40 years, pastoring small churches and a missionary, and an alcohol and drugs counselor for Native Americans from Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. He loved to hike and enjoyed camping in Colorado and New Mexico, and he also loved reading, and learning on the Internet. He had a great sense of humor, and loved to share his stories to everyone. Paul was a Vietnam vet who served as a Chaplain’s Assistant in Vietnam. He was in the U.S. Army in 1968-1969.
We love you and we will miss you, but you will always be in our hearts. Your loving family, Jewell Schultz, Amy Schultz, Dennis Schultz.