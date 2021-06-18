Paul M. Rogers, Jr. departed this life at 94 on June 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson following a brief illness.
He was born into an Irish Catholic neighborhood in Sterling, Illinois on June 8, 1927 to Paul M. Rogers, Sr. and Nelly Higby. He attended Community Catholic High School graduating in 1945. He entered the U.S. Naval Service that same year, serving as Seaman Second Class on the US Kenton APA122 sailing out of Puget Sound for Yokohama, Japan on December 7, 1945. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1946 and returned to Sterling. In 1949 he married Marcella Needham with whom he had five children, divorcing in 1965, they remained friends until her death.
He worked at Illinois Bell Telephone holding various positions. Due to a promotion in 1968, the family relocated to Urbana, Illinois. On a fortuitous night in May of 1971 Paul met the love of his life, Mary O’Banion (née Coyner). After their first dance they were smitten and four months later married. Mary’s two children seamlessly joined the fold, a regular Brady Bunch. He retired in 1982 after 36 years and worked for a short time as a Real Estate Agent partnering with his wife Mary, a retired elementary school teacher.
In 1995 they became snowbirds in Green Valley, Arizona, year round residents in 2011 and in 2018 moved to La Posada where Paul became an active member of the community.
A sportsman since high school he followed all things sports related, most avidly the Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois. Paul was a lifetime member of the American Legion, where in his youth he tended bar, a perfect fit for his outgoing gregarious personality, with a joke at the ready, a welcoming handshake and a hearty laugh Paul treated everyone he met as a long lost friend and all benefited from the warmth of his friendship. His love of family knew no bounds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Louise (nee Coyner); brother, David (Carolyn) Rogers; daughters, Davia (Douglas) Saltzman, Sue (Richard) Peters, Erin (Kevin) O’Halloran, daughter in law Stephanie (Michael) Rogers; sons Patrick (Joyce) Rogers, Kerry (Dorothy Petrie) O’Banion and grandchildren, Lucas, Amy, Marla, Jenna, Colin, Davia, Christy, Katie, Meghan, Grady and Emma; 15 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and children Julie (Ron) Bell and Michael (Stephanie) Rogers.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date in his beloved Champaign, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his Goddaughter Anne Clarke contributions can be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation https://cholangiocarcinoma.org