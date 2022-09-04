PAUL HAYES

Paul Robert Hayes, 83 years old, died peacefully on August 16, 2022 at home with his family after several months of living with a painfully aggressive lymphoma in his spine. Paul was born to John Robert and Evelyn Hayes in Shelbyville, IN. His youth interests included farming, fishing, reading, cooking, 4-H, track and field, and marching band. After graduating from Waldron High School in 1957, Paul began a degree program at Purdue University, only to return to work on the family farm. Paul married Diana Underwood from Shelbyville, IN; they had a son, Robert Lewis, and daughter, Susan Jeannette.
Paul finished his B.A. in Education at Franklin College in Franklin, IN. He taught middle school social studies in Noble Township Schools before pursuing an M.A. in Educational Administration at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Paul eventually accepted an elementary principalship in Woodstock, IL, where he encouraged arts education.
Paul married Rhoda Stuenkel, a music teacher, on January 19, 1979. They moved to Sandoval, IL, where Paul served as a superintendent of schools before relocating to Macomb, IL, in 1983. They were blessed with a son, Adam Paul, in 1986 and enjoyed raising him in a unique small town and university community.
Paul served as an elementary principal in several Macomb schools before finishing his career as an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Education and Interdisciplinary Studies at Western Illinois University. Paul and Rhoda moved to Green Valley, AZ, in 2005 where Paul became very active in La Canoa Lions Club, volunteered at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, hiked, and enjoyed conversations daily with neighbors in the driveway. He spent hours writing notes to friends and befriending those who were alone.
Paul is survived by his wife Rhoda, his son Adam, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Paul knew he was a loved child of God. He was generous with his time, service, and care for others. He will be greatly missed, but there is comfort in knowing he is with Christ!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
