PAUL HAYES

Paul Robert Hayes, 83 years old, died peacefully on August 16, 2022 at home with his family after several months of living with a painfully aggressive lymphoma in his spine. Paul was born to John Robert and Evelyn Hayes in Shelbyville, IN. His youth interests included farming, fishing, reading, cooking, 4-H, track and field, and marching band. After graduating from Waldron High School in 1957, Paul began a degree program at Purdue University, only to return to work on the family farm. Paul married Diana Underwood from Shelbyville, IN; they had a son, Robert Lewis, and daughter, Susan Jeannette.

Paul finished his B.A. in Education at Franklin College in Franklin, IN. He taught middle school social studies in Noble Township Schools before pursuing an M.A. in Educational Administration at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Paul eventually accepted an elementary principalship in Woodstock, IL, where he encouraged arts education.

