July 17, 1939 to July 3, 2019
Paul was born in Los Angeles, CA and is survived by his wife, Patricia Lindquist Miller and his son Daniel Miller. The extended family includes 4 granddaughters: Sarah and her husband Joseph and daughter Sophia; Katie and her husband Seth and their two sons, Samuel and Maximus; Leah and her husband, Peter; Leslie and Ben and daughters, Madison and Lux. Paul has two brothers: Chuck and Bill, and two sisters: Patty and Mary.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. After which, he worked in the private sector as a corporate executive. After leaving the corporation, he volunteered as a teacher in Zimbabwe, Africa, where he also assisted in fundraising for an orphanage.
His prearranged funeral service did not allow for memorial services. On 7/16/19 there was a simple military salute in the committal center at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.