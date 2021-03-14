PAUL ALAN TAYLOR

Paul Taylor passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 90, in Green Valley, Arizona. He was the last of a Depression Era family of eight. Originally, from the McKeesport, PA area, he left the small farm to proudly serve in the Air Force, eventually teaching airplane mechanics in the Air Training Command.
He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh before teaching high school math and physics for several years. He eventually received his Doctorate in Science Education from the University of Indiana in Bloomington. He was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in both the Physics and Education Department for 25 years. He taught physics, math, astronomy, digital computer electronics, as well as supervised prospective science student teachers. As the director of the university planetarium, he educated public school students and community adults as well as university students. In the late 1970s he studied and spoke about space colonization long before it was a common subject.
He retired to Green Valley in 1994. In retirement, he continued his studies, most particularly reading and writing about climate change. It could not be overstated how important he thought this issue. He wrote newspaper op-eds about climate change and especially studied nuclear power as the clean alternative energy of the future.
At 89 he still loved playing tennis and he organized the Ultra Tennis group and tended to their weekly scheduling He found incredible delight in sharing stories and jokes with the Ultra tennis players during their after-match social hour. Riding his recumbent bike was a favorite exercise. He loved traveling with his wife, with trips to Africa, Norway, and Banff National Park among his favorites. He annually attended Sedona and Palm Springs film festivals, taking in mostly documentaries, of course.
Over the years, he was leader and/or participant in several groups at the Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Church including the Free Thinkers, and the Save Our Planet Alliance. He assisted in coordinating the sound and recording of church services for years.
Paul Taylor was a conscientious, thinking man of science. The especially divisive politics of the present era – deeply saddened him.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Taylor, two children and their spouses Scott (Joy) Taylor, Sherry Taylor (and Curt Gilker); and by his two beloved grandchildren, Colin and Tam Gilker.
In the spirit of Paul’s kindness to others and giving, the family requests that those who wish to honor the memory of Paul, consider donating to Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Church, P.O. Box 23, Amado, AZ 85645