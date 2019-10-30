Patty Paluch, 67, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Cherished resident of 20 years at Santa Rita Nursing Home, Green Valley, Ariz.
Patty was born on Oct. 18, 1952. Daughter of Roman (deceased), and Millie Paluch; beloved sister to Mary (Richard), Susan (Alan), Roman (Maria) and Loretta. Loving aunt of Jennifer, Richard and Matthew; great-aunt to William, Addie and Isabelle; beloved niece of Betty and Hank (deceased).
