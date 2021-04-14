PATRICK KEITH ONGLEY
Patrick Keith Ongley, 53, of Sahuarita, passed unexpectedly in his sleep on April 4, 2021. He was born July 20, 1967 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, James Victor and Gwendolyn Henderson, Ernest and Eyla Ongley; his mother Jill V. Ongley and son Christian Keith. He is survived by his father, E.K.; children Maxwell and Lucas; his wife Tammy and longtime lady friend Jessica Spinelli; lastly his siblings Jeffrey (Taunia) Ongley, Jamie (Carlos) Martinez and their children.
Patrick served in the U.S. Navy during the first Gulf War followed by 20-plus years at Raytheon.
Patrick was passionate about American-made products, in lieu of flowers please continue to support his passion. Made in America.
Informal services and a Celebration of Life will be held at the E.K. Ongley residence on April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m.