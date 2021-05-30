PATRICK E. PHERSON
Patrick E. Pherson, 79, passed away on April 27, 2021 in Green Valley, Arizona from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Pat was born in Anderson, Indiana and spent many years in Madison, Wisconsin before retiring to Green Valley.
Pat is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Candace Rabe of Madison, son Brad Pherson and his wife Linda of Madison, granddaughters Dhyanna Rabe and Jessica Pherson of Madison, and stepdaughter Karen Zauft and her husband Bruce, and stepson Richard Zauft and his wife Ruth, and step-granddaughters Claire and Elana Webb, and many other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank all those who helped care for Pat and the many friends who were there to offer support.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.