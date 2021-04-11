PATRICIA SENICK

Patricia Florence Senick passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2021 in Green Valley, Arizona. Patricia was born in Windsor, Ontario on August 6, 1935 to Fred and Violet Edwards. She is survived by her husband Lawrence, sons Randall and Gerald, sister Marilyn, granddaughter Rachel and many other family members.
During 65 years of marriage to Lawrence, and with family and friends, she traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and England. She also enjoyed many cruises to the Caribbean Islands. A good mystery novel was always with her. For many years she played golf with the grasshoppers league in tournaments around Arizona and then with the 9ers ladies league at Torres Blancas Golf Club. She was also very proud of her hole-in-one at the age of 72!
Pat was full of life and love and was adored by everyone who knew her. She will be forever missed and forever loved. Funeral arrangements in Windsor, Ontario at a future date.