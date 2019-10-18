Patricia (Patti) Anne (Pavao) O’Berry passed away on October 16, 2019, peacefully. Her passing was quite traditional in contrast to the unconventional way she lived life.
Patti was the last in her biological family to pass. Having been preceded by her parents, William and Rica Pavao, and five siblings, Anita, Clifford, Raymond, Judith and Kathy. Patti has six children remaining, Deborah, Shawn, Dennis, Ronny, Chris and Julie. Patti has 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Patty’s memorial will take place on October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church of Sahuarita, followed by a luncheon at the Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley.
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA O'BERRY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.