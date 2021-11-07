PATRICIA KING

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Patricia “Patty” T. King, 91, of Green Valley, Arizona, died in her home on Feb. 7, 2021 of natural causes.
Patty was born on July 22, 1929 and grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts. She moved to Ashburnham, Massachusetts after meeting her husband, Edward “Eddy” King. Patty and Eddy were married for 43 years and had two sons, Edward “Teddy” King Jr. and Patrick King. In 1971 they moved to Nantucket, Massachusetts where they raised their children. When
Eddy retired as the postmaster of Nantucket, they bought a second home in Green Valley where they spent several winters, and eventually this became their year-round home.
Patty had many interests, one of which was taking care of her many houseplants and flowers. She volunteered to sell her plants at sidewalk sales and donated the proceeds to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also worked for several years at Our Island Home which she loved. When she wasn’t working or helping the community, her free time was spent playing tennis with
her dear friends, The Island Girls. She also loved to attend local yard sales with her sister, Mary Lou, and had amassed a vast collection of unique antique items throughout her life.
Patty was predeceased by her husband Eddy and her brothers Robert “Bobby” Beaton and Ralph Beaton. She is survived by her two sisters, Betty Jane “BJ” Anastasi and Mary Lou Vitello, her sons Teddy and Patrick King, and her five grandchildren, Makalia King, Jason King, Brendan King, Adam King, and Ryan King.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am on November 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. All relatives and friends are invited.
