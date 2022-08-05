123-1.jpeg

Patricia Elaine Wyckoff, 80, passed away unexpectedly July 17, 2022. She was born February 23, 1942, in El Paso, TX, daughter of James and Grace Wyckoff. Patricia relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1967. In the early 1970s, she proudly became Pima County's first female dog catcher. She then became employed in the automobile body shop industry, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Patricia never met a stranger and did whatever she could to help anyone in need. Moving to Green Valley in 2014 proved just that, as she made unforgettable friends who she held dear to her heart and in turn they will miss her immensely.

