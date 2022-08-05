Patricia Elaine Wyckoff, 80, passed away unexpectedly July 17, 2022. She was born February 23, 1942, in El Paso, TX, daughter of James and Grace Wyckoff. Patricia relocated to Tucson, AZ in 1967. In the early 1970s, she proudly became Pima County's first female dog catcher. She then became employed in the automobile body shop industry, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Patricia never met a stranger and did whatever she could to help anyone in need. Moving to Green Valley in 2014 proved just that, as she made unforgettable friends who she held dear to her heart and in turn they will miss her immensely.
She is survived by her daughters Cheryl(Ralph), Stacy, Michelle(Gary) and Cary(Harold), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and many other family members.
Patricia was lovingly greeted with open arms by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and many family members in Heaven.
Patricia's greatest joys were spending time with her family in Arizona, extended family in Texas, helping those in need and her love for animals.
A private Celebration Of Life, officiated by Pastor Bruce Van Sickle, will be held August 8 in Green Valley.
