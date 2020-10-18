Patricia A. Kowalski passed away at age 78 on Sept. 14, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Haverhill, Mass. to Arthur and Anne Dudley, she was predeceased by her brother Bob and loving husband Mark Kowalski Sr.
She is loved and remembered by her two sons Mark (Christine) and Christopher (Linda).
Patricia was a secretary in many professions, including Church and a healthcare office. She was a professional cake decorator, loved square dancing and always had a card and something to cheer anyone that needed it. She will be loved and missed by her many friends and family.