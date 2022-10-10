Patricia A Imel of Green Valley, AZ joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct.8, 2022, at the age of 78. Pat was at home sitting in her Lazy Boy chair with her hands folded and her eyes shut as if taking a nap. Pat had worked through many health issues before her passing. Pat was born July 25, 1944, in Rocky Ford, CO. and raised in Canyon City, CO. She was the second of four children of Eldon & Esther ImeI.
In 1964 she met and married Darrel Kimbrel. They have two daughters Tammy Kimbrel and Dena Chacon (Gary), and one grandson Steve Nielsen. Pat has two stepchildren Gail Kimbrel and Ross Kimbrel (Ronnie) and one step grandson Nick Kimbrel.
Darrel’s employment moved them to Las Vegas, to Ahus, Oklahoma, to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Albuquerque, New Mexico and back to Ahus, Oklahoma where Darrel preceded her in death in 1978. Pat started her banking career in 1968 and worked in all departments. Pat moved back to Colorado in 1982 to Ft. Collins then moved to the Denver area in 1986. She worked for Pulte Mortgage where she was a senior loan closer for Pulte/Del Webb homes. Pat retired in 2005. Pat moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2010. She belonged to Green Valley Squares, Green Valley Tennis Club, Green Valley Pinochle Club and Corvette Outlaws.
Pat was in a loving committed relationship with Dean Capes since 2012. They enjoyed their retirement and traveling. They enjoyed hosting Hand & Foot in their home with friends.
