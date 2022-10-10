Imel.png

Patricia A Imel of Green Valley, AZ joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct.8, 2022, at the age of 78. Pat was at home sitting in her Lazy Boy chair with her hands folded and her eyes shut as if taking a nap. Pat had worked through many health issues before her passing. Pat was born July 25, 1944, in Rocky Ford, CO. and raised in Canyon City, CO. She was the second of four children of Eldon & Esther ImeI.

In 1964 she met and married Darrel Kimbrel. They have two daughters Tammy Kimbrel and Dena Chacon (Gary), and one grandson Steve Nielsen. Pat has two stepchildren Gail Kimbrel and Ross Kimbrel (Ronnie) and one step grandson Nick Kimbrel.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?