Pat Burnham was born in Ottumwa, Iowa. She married Milo Burnham in September 1952. They lived in southwest Iowa, then moved to Green Valley, Arizona after Milo’s retirement. They were married for sixty-seven years until Milo’s death in 2020.
Pat was a loving wife, mother, and family patriarch to her siblings. She enjoyed nature, drawing, painting, writing and reading. Pat, and her family, are very grateful for the tremendous care she received while at La Posada; La Hacienda and La Joya units.
She is survived by daughter Vicki Burnham, sons Steve (Joni), Blake (Colleen) Burnham. Grandchildren: Ben, Maggie, Maddie, John Burnham and Curtis (Sydney) Gude. Brother Joe Hamilton, sister Jenny Harper, sister-in-law, Mary Carlson.
Time is Nearing
by Pat Burnham
I think my time is near to tidy up the sky’s
Sprinkle the morning with dewdrops
to waken sleepy eyes.
Touch up the colors in the rainbows
and fluff skinny clouds to a nicer softer size
and follow the milky way
to see where it does go…
To polish the stars and dust the moon,
Shine the lighting and keep the thunder in tune
Draw pictures in the summer clouds…
Sometimes they gather in such alarming crowds,
Slide down a falling star into a pool of pearly drops
Add sparkle to the moon glow to make dark shadows pop…
Think the glow in summer sunsets with a big and drippy brush
Make sure the sun gets up on time before the cock doeth crow,
And pull the darkness down at night so daylight does not show
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone