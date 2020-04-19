PAMELA CARLONE

On April 10, 2020, Pamela Jean Carlone left us to be with her Heavenly Father. Pam was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Coldwater, Michigan to Geraldine and Clifford Quinting.
Pam attended Ferris State College where she received a degree in Administration. Pam resided in Climax and Battle Creek, Michigan, where she worked at Kellogg’s for many years and met and married her husband, Joe, uniting their two families as one. Pam and Joe later moved to El Dorado Hills, California, where Pam worked for and retired from El Dorado County.
Following their retirement, Pam and Joe moved to Green Valley, AZ where they have resided for the last 13 years. Pam was very active in the Green Valley Elks Lodge 2592, serving as Lodge Secretary and on many other committees.
Pam is survived by Joseph Carlone, her husband of 34 years, one sister, two sons, two daughters, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Pam led her life with a heart full of unconditional love for her family and friends; her beautiful soul will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.