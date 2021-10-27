If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Pamela Ann Coleman, age 76, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Green Valley, AZ. Pam was surrounded by family and friends at home per her final wishes. Pam was born June 20, 1945 in Rochester, MN.
Pam graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School in 1963. On Sept. 4, 1965 she married John David Coleman and enjoyed 56 years of married life with John. Pam and John were blessed with a son Steven. Steven and his wife Wynne have two daughters, Gabrielle Ann and Catherine Ann to which Grandma loved.
Pam was predeceased by her parents Douglas Fred Young and Betty Linden Young along with brother Jeffry Young.
Pam spent the first 69 years of her life in Rochester where she established an abundance of long-term relationships. Pam and John retired to Green Valley Arizona in 2014 where Pam continued to establish a new set of friendships which will be treasured forever and continued by John. “I always enjoyed my many friends and family who meant so much to me. Without friends and family, you have nothing. Bless them all” – Pam.
Pam enjoyed her many early activities that included horseback riding, downhill skiing, golf, and countless domestic and international trips; all combined in the spirit of being a thrill seeker. The gardening was truly the most relaxing. Pam volunteered herself over her years by assisting people in need. This specific caring and comforting attribute was recognized by many. Pam was a primary contributor in creating the Rochester Area Ostomy Group. This caring and comforting attribute was rooted by personal experience.
Pam’s scheduled Funeral Services are as follows: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021: 4 pm to 7 pm Reviewal at Macken Funeral Home – 1105 12th St. S.E. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021: 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church – 11 4th Ave. S.W. Final reviewal: 9:30 am St. John’s Catholic Church Burial will follow Funeral Mass at Calvary Cemetery
A celebration of life is forthcoming in Green Valley, AZ. The specific date will be announced.