Olive Heller, 94, of Green Valley, Arizona passed away on June 30, 2020.
Olive was born in Fargo, North Dakota on January 15, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Michael George Heller. Olive is survived by her daughter Julie and son-in-law Robert McDonald of Green Valley, son and daughter-in-law Michael and Linda Heller of Colorado, son Gary Heller of Colorado, son and daughter-in-law Richard and Marcia Heller of Hawaii. Olive had nine grandchildren as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Olive was a Registered Nurse who lived in Colorado, Hawaii and retired in Arizona 28 years ago where she was an active member of Valley Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing both golf and bridge.
We are sincerely grateful to the staff in the Expressions Unit of Prestige Nursing Home who took excellent care of her the last two years of her life.
A celebration of her life will be planned for next summer. If you wish to donate in Olive’s memory please give to the American Cancer Society or the Animal League of Green Valley.