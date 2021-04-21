Norman Shepherd, of Cincinnati. Beloved husband of 70 years to Barbara “Jean” (nee Sutherland) Shepherd. Loving father of Stephen (Judith) Shepherd of Sun City Center, FL, Marcia Renee Shepherd of Bainbridge Island, WA and Jane Lynn Stuart of Eagle River, AK. Proud grandfather of Timothy, Patrick, Colin, Jason, Travis, Emily, Karen and Lauren. Great-grandfather of 12 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Norbert Shepherd and Pearl Shinkle.
Passed away April 4, 2021 at the age of 90.
Norman was a 1949 Graduate of Milford High School and was employed by GE in Cincinnati for 37 years. Following retirement, he and Jean spent their winters in Green Valley, AZ.
A memorial service will be held at the end of May with inurnment at Plainview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com