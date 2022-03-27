Norman McCrary passed away on Dec. 19, 2021 at home with his wife by his side. Born May 4, 1929, he leaves behind his wife Linda, son James, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Anne, daughter Caroline, and his parents. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Norman served in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 to 1975 retiring as a Colonel. Attended the University of Virginia and Virginia Military Institute. Graduated from UV with a B.A.
Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in USMC in 1950 and served in the Korean War as a ground officer.
After the Korean War he was accepted into the naval flight training program and was awarded his Naval Aviator Wings. Had subsequent aviation assignments including as a flight instructor in the Naval Training Command. Attended Defense Language School to learn Farsi (Persian) and then was assigned as a Military Attache at the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran.
Served in the Vietnam War as the commanding officer of VMA-31, flying the A-4 Skyhawk in support of American ground forces. He played a key role in the evacuation of Americans from Saigon. Served as a commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group-31, flying the F-4 Phantom in Beaufort, S.C. Attended National War college, earning a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies and concurrently a Master's Degree in International Relations. Commanded a Marine Recruiting District on the East Coast. Served as Chief of Staff of the First Marine Aircraft Wing.
His Major military awards were the Legion of Merit, Air Medal with 23 numerals, and Navy Commendation Medal.
After his military career he became a duplicate bridge Life Master and a CPA, passing the exam on the first sitting. He also enjoyed square/round dancing.
