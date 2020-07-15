Norma Marie Woodworth Strait, 99, of Green Valley for 37 years and formerly from Michigan, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Norma was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Bill Strait. She is survived by daughter, Marilyn Gilbert (Larry) of Sacramento, CA; son Bill Strait (Terry) of Milford, MI; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Retha Goff of Ocala, FL; and four nieces and nephews.
Norma was born in Shiawassee County, MI on March 20, 1921 to Harry and Emma Woodworth.. She served in the U.S. Navy Waves during WWII, stationed at San Diego Military Hospital. She graduated from Central Michigan University and Wayne State University and taught for 21 years in the MI school district. She enjoyed square dancing, paleontology, and Scrabble, and was passionate about birdwatching.
She will be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso, MI.