Norma D. Laguna passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's.
Norma is survived by Tony, her husband of 54 years; daughters Christine (Marianne), Theresa (Grace) and Veronica (Jesse); grandchildren Davina, Samuel, Vianna and Brynne; sisters Amelia and Margaret (Charlie) and brothers Arnold (Mary Jo) and Ronald (Adie).
Norma was born Nov. 28, 1942 in Tucson. She graduated from Tucson High in 1960 and from the U of AZ with high distinction. She began her career as an elementary teacher and later became a homemaker. Norma was an accomplished tennis player having competed in USTA tournaments and winning two national championships. In 2012 she was inducted into the Tucson High School sports Hall of Fame. Later in life, after moving to Green Valley, Norma volunteered at St. Andrews Children's Clinic and La Casa Nueva Para Ninos orphanage.
Services to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Tucson with Rosary at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Andrew's Children's Clinic at 75 Calle De Las Tiendas #129B, Green Valley, AZ.
Arrangements by Funeraria del Angel South Lawn.