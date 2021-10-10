NORMA CHAMBERS Oct 10, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Norma A. Chambers, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Arroyo Gardens, Green Valley, AZ. She had been a resident of Green Valley since 1974. At her request there will be no services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norma A. Chambers Green Valley Arroyo Pass Away Az Resident Garden MOST POPULAR Huge deposits likely to mean mining coming first to west side of mountain DEA agent killed in Tucson shooting is Sahuarita man Suspect who died in Amtrak shootout is identified New details emerge in GV murder case No injuries reported from two-vehicle collision It's (almost) back! Posada Java to reopen with new look ADRIAN "MALECHO" BLANCO Freeport-McMoRan cleared after recent dust event Woman injured in 'runaway' vehicle accident NANCY MCNARIE View More National National News Police make 3 arrests after Minnesota bar shooting Sports Badgers RB Jalen Berger dismissed from Wisconsin football team Sports Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay visits Cincinnati Bengals Entertainment ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Reveals First Look at Hologram Janeway, Adds Another ‘Voyager’ Star Local Offer southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com