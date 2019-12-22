Nona Neff Oesterle passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ where she was a resident for many years. Nona was born in Washington, Indiana on Feb. 2, 1937. She attended Washington High and is an Indiana University Bloomington graduate.
She loved living in Green Valley and enjoyed entertaining, golf and especially spending time with her two grandchildren, Jackson and Zoe. She will be missed.
Nona is survived by her two sons, Steve and Tim Oesterle, along with her grandchildren.
