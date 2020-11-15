NOBLE EUGENE ROSE

Architect Noble Rose of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Beloit and Janesville, WI, died on Nov. 12, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He was 91.
Rose was born Sept. 28, 1929 to Fayette S. and May L. (Walker) in Freeport, IL. He married Carolyn May Hoffman in Beloit, WI on April 20, 1957.
Carolyn and Noble began visiting Green Valley in 1992. Between 1992 and 1997, while Noble was in a half-time semi-retirement mode, he shuttled between active Wisconsin projects and Green Valley. In 1997, Carolyn and Noble began full time retirement in Green Valley and in 2011 they moved to La Posada.
His immediate survivors include his wife Carolyn of Green Valley, AZ, sons Curtis (Deborah) of Corvallis, OR, Christopher (Connie) of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter Lori Rose of Waukesha, WI and seven grandchildren.
A graduate of Beloit High School and of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, Rose’s Beloit, WI and Madison, WI based architectural firms serviced projects in northern Illinois and throughout Wisconsin. In 1979 and 1980, he was the state president of the Wisconsin American Institute of Architects. In 1995 that group honored Rose with the prestigious “Golden Award” for exemplary service. He served as a grader for national architectural examinations.
Rose has been a member/ president/ board member of the Beloit, WI and Green Valley Rotary Clubs for 46 years. He was the 1st Vice President of the Green Valley Council and chaired the Council’s Architectural Review Committee. He served on Pima County’s Architectural Selection Commission for the CPAC, assisted Casa Community Center in construction and master planning efforts, and was the president of the Green Valley Illini Club, an organization of University of Illinois alumni and friends.
Services will be announced later on the La Posada at Park Center campus in Green Valley. Inurnment will be in the Central Park columbarium at La Posada. Memorials may be directed to the Posada Life Foundation (350 E. Morningside Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614).