Our mother, Nina Skidas-Brown, passed away on May 31, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. Nina was the youngest of four siblings and was born in Chester, Pennsylvania on July 31, 1926. She and her two older brothers and sister were the children of John and Pagona Skidas. Nina was raised in Chester and graduated from West Chester State Teachers College (now known as West Chester University) in 1948 with a Bachelor’s degree in English. Nina then began a career as an English teacher.
In the mid-1950s, Nina wanted to see more of the world, so she accepted a teaching assignment in Morocco. While teaching in Morocco, Nina traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. While visiting Turkey, Nina met her future husband Edward G. Brown, Jr., a young officer in the Air Force who was stationed in Turkey at that time. The young couple fell in love and were married in Izmir, Turkey on June 7, 1958.
Being the wife of a career military officer, Nina lived in Arlington, Virginia; Madrid, Spain; San Antonio, Texas; and Montgomery, Alabama before finally retiring in Houston, Texas with a final stop in Green Valley, Arizona. During that time, Nina raised two boys, John and George Brown, and continued to teach. She took great pleasure embarrassing her sons when she sometimes taught their classes as a substitute teacher. Nina loved the arts, especially opera, and every Saturday would listen to the Metropolitan Opera on the radio. Nina was also a devout Greek Orthodox and gave her time to various church sponsored activities and charities.
Nina is survived by her two sons, John and George Brown, daughter-in-law Teresa Brown, nieces Joan Nicrone and Nina Ware, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Nina will be laid to rest in Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery in Sahuarita, Arizona next to her now deceased husband Edward G. Brown. The viewing will be June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m.
