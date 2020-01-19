February 26, 1942 to January 12, 2020
Nick Paulos — restaurateur, chef, husband, father, and snappy dresser — died at home surrounded by loved ones. He lived large and out loud, loved big, and had more fun in a day than many have in a year.
Son of Tucson restaurateurs, John and Julia Paulos (d), the family moved to Tucson in 1944 to open the Paulos Flame Room downtown. The restaurant moved to E. Speedway in 1954. Nick and beloved sister, Lillian (d), were raised in that dining room surrounded by Tucson’s “Captains of Industry'' and a great Greek community.
Nick graduated Tucson High in 1960 and Arizona State College (now NAU) in 1965. He worked for Texaco Oil in California before a brief stint in the National Guard. Nick returned to Tucson to take over the family business and ran the Paulos Restaurant for 23 years, closing the doors just a year short of its 50-year anniversary. Along with wife and nephews, he opened the Amado Café in 1997, followed by Solaris in 2008, and The Olives Bistro in 2012.
Nick worked hard, played hard, and loved well. He is survived by a huge family including wife- Jennifer, son- Bobby, daughters- Nichole and Alexis, niece and nephews- Marianna, George, and John Bass. As well as many more nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters in law, cousins, and Godchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Green Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.