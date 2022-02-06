If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nick Charles passed away on January 20, 2022 at his Green Valley home. Nick was born December 4, 1938 in Collingswood, New Jersey to Paul and Iris Charles. He was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from
Broad Ripple High School in 1957. He left the Hoosier state in 1963 after graduating from Purdue University, BSEE .
Nick moved to Southern California and worked as an engineer for 35 years. He retired from Boeing Co in 2001 after working on the C-17 program.
Nick and his wife Sharon traveled around the United States and abroad for a couple years. They moved to Green Valley and built their home in Quail Creek in 2003.
Nick was very involved with BAJA and loved his softball buddies. He played 3rd base on several teams through the years. Nick wrote BAJA news for the GV paper for several years and umpired for Little League games.
When softball season was over you could find him on the golf course. He was an active member in QCMGA, QCCGA and other golf groups. Nick had some of his best fun times with his various balls and sticks with his friends.
Nick was on the board of directors for QC Computer Club. He was a teaching instructor and a volunteer for Help Sessions.
Nick is survived by his wife, Sharon, and four children, Robert Charles, Michael Charles, Bonnie Gedney, and Ronald Breuklander. Nick has 10 grandchildren and 2-1/2 great grandchildren .
Nick was a generous, kind person who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the main lounge and patio area at Quail Creeks Madera Clubhouse.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone