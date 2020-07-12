On July 6, 2020, longtime Tubac resident Nelson Gammon passed on. He was 91.
Those who knew Nelson will remember him as a charming storyteller with a deep love for his Arizona heritage. His memory was rich with details of his life’s events; conversations with people from his childhood in Globe and Coolidge, stories of later days spent in Arkansas, and of course, his thirty-five years in Tubac. Nelson was the co-founder of the Creative Coyote, a painter, an airbrush artist, and an accomplished woodcarver. He was a proud member of the Green Valley Wood Carvers Club.
Everyone who loved Nelson remained thoughtfully and prayerfully present with him through his final days. Nelson is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter Terri, and his son Michael.