Neil Messick, age 100, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2023, at La Posada in Green Valley. Neil was born in Tenafly, New Jersey, on March 31, 1922, to Neil Sr. and Frances Messick. His youth was spent on the East Coast until the family moved to downtown Minneapolis in 1936 to live in the Nicollet Hotel where Neil Sr. was general manager.

Neil met his future wife, Mary Hart Anderson, soon after discharge from the Army at the end of WWII. Neil and Mary Hart were married on a sultry evening in August 1947, in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, to begin a life journey together that would last more than 75 years and produce three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

