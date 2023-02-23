Neil Messick, age 100, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2023, at La Posada in Green Valley. Neil was born in Tenafly, New Jersey, on March 31, 1922, to Neil Sr. and Frances Messick. His youth was spent on the East Coast until the family moved to downtown Minneapolis in 1936 to live in the Nicollet Hotel where Neil Sr. was general manager.
Neil met his future wife, Mary Hart Anderson, soon after discharge from the Army at the end of WWII. Neil and Mary Hart were married on a sultry evening in August 1947, in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, to begin a life journey together that would last more than 75 years and produce three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Neil’s youth was spent in upstate New Jersey, New York City, and Atlantic City, where he exercised racehorses by running them on the beach. He graduated from Minneapolis’ West High School in 1940 and worked for his father at the Nicollet Hotel. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in Panama and Trinidad. After the war and under his father’s direction, Neil learned all aspects of the hotel business as he embarked on his life’s career in the hospitality industry. In 1948-1950, he and Mary Hart, with infant son Ross, managed Casa Hermosa, the dude ranch owned by his father, Neil Sr.’s (and the former home and art studio of Alonzo (Lon) Megargee, noted illustrator for Arizona Highways) located in the open desert outside Phoenix (pop. <100,000). Casa Hermosa today is the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley.
Neil went on to manage the Pick-Nicollet Hotel in the 1960s and open the brand-new Radisson South Hotel in Bloomington MN in 1970. He retired from the Radisson Hotel Corporation in 1987 as Vice President-Project Management. Neil was also a past president of the American Hotel and Motel Association and the Minnesota Hotel Association.
In 1953, Neil was named Commodore of the Minneapolis Aquatennial and he and Mary Hart spent the next year touring Minnesota communities on behalf of the Aquatennial and Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce. He coached football and little league with eldest son Ross, supported daughter Cynthia’s love of horses, and helped son David deliver newspapers every Sunday morning for three (long) years, missing only once.
Neil and Mary Hart began wintering in Green Valley in 1994, when they rented a villa in Villas East for a month before buying a seasonal home in Townhouse VI. They moved to Townhouse IV full-time in 1999 and spent several summers in the Twin Cities and eight summers in Logan, Utah as Summer Citizens at Utah State University before moving to La Posada in 2013.
Neil and Mary Hart have been long-time members of St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church and were charter members of the Green Valley Yacht Club, a group of friends originally from Minnesota. They have also been long-time supporters of The Animal League of Green Valley and CASA Child Advocacy Services.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Frances, brother Douglas, and sister Janice.
Neil is survived by his wife Mary Hart; children Ross (Patricia Hurley), Rochester, MN; Cynthia Dean (Peter), Sahuarita; and David, Green Valley; grandchildren Natty (Lori) Messick, Sam Messick, Annie Margaret Dean, Neil (Eugene) Dean and Frances Adamo (Joe); and great grandchildren Annika, Zoe, & Bjorn Messick; Dillon Messick, Annemarie Dean and Peter Adamo.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone