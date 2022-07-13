Natalie Hall Brown, 91, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022 at Belmont Village Scottsdale, her home for the last 5 years in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born January 9, 1931 in Nashua, NH, daughter of the late Irvin Elliot Hall and Doris (Hunt) Hall.
Natalie spent her childhood in Nashua, the youngest of 3 siblings always primed for adventure, often leading the way. She attended the University of New Hampshire studying Business and it was here that she met the love of her life, Dwight Whitney Brown. During their 47 year marriage they were partners in all aspects of life, notably the owners of J.F. Brown and Sons, a multigenerational farm equipment business in Epping, NH.
As partner in this establishment, Natalie’s astute business acumen set her apart from others of her generation, leading the way as a woman before culturally expected. At the close of this business, she then went on to serve as executive assistant for the plant manager at GTE Exeter for many years.
Natalie’s love for adventure continued throughout her life with international travel to France, Japan, Norway, Italy, Bermuda, London, Switzerland, Galapagos Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal Crossing. She could be found each summer enjoying boat rides and barbecues at her beloved Swain’s Lake Camp where she and Dwight became renowned for their 4th of July lobster bakes. In later years Natalie relocated to Green Valley, AZ , finding warmer winters to stay active in. From here she would travel to Utah in the summers, living in a college dorm as part of the OLLI program for seniors, taking classes while staying intellectually and socially active. In her 85th year, she soared into the sky in a hot air balloon over Napa Valley, CA!
Most important to Natalie was the love of her family. Whether it was sewing prom dresses late into the evenings for her daughters, assisting her son in business, making hot fudge sauce to celebrate any family meal, playing Rummikub and other board games with her grandchildren and their children, making Popovers for Christmas breakfast, she was always there with a devotion that will forever be cherished.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight, her sister Evelyn (Hall) Barnett, her brother Richard Hall, her parents Irvin and Doris.
Continuing the love and devotion to family learned from Natalie are her survivors: daughters Cynthia Bioteau ( Frank), Cathy J. Brown; her son David Brown; grandchildren Aimee (Bioteau) Brewer, Zachary Bioteau, Benjamin Brown, Emme Brown; great-grandchildren Quinn Brewer,
Aiden Brewer, Jonathan Bioteau, Franklin Bioteau, Travis Brown, Jack Brown.
We who have known her do so with a smile as we remember her sassy spirit, her endless enjoyment of adventure and her never ending love shared with all who were blessed to know her. Indeed a life well-lived!
There are no calling hours, rather a small graveside blessing at the Exeter Cemetery on July 17 at 11:30 am. A Celebration of Life will be held Sept 9, 2022 in Arizona – Details to follow.