Naomi Mutter

Naomi Clara (Anderson) Mutter, 91, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Green Valley. She was born in Weeping Water, Nebraska. She was the only child of Walter Arthur and Clara Marie (Brown) Anderson. She was united in marriage to William Richard Mutter on Sept. 28, 1947, in Weeping Water, Nebraska.
She will be missed by many, especially her two daughters: Marji Sue Vance (and husband Lawrence) of Molalla, Oregon, and Marylouise Lehman (and husband Jeff), of North Platte, Nebraska; and one son: Douglas Lee Mutter (and wife Carol), of Sahuarita, Arizona; and 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Naomi and Bill moved their young family west from Nebraska, settling in Colorado. Upon retirement, they “hit the road” living, traveling, and volunteering throughout the West for many years in their RV before locating in Green Valley, Arizona. She was a strong Christian who loved her family very much and regularly prayed for their well-being and salvation.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, 1393 W. Mission Twin Buttes Road. A luncheon in celebration of Naomi’s life will follow at the church. Naomi will be laid to rest with her husband Bill at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.