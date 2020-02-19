Nancy Sproull, of Green Valley, passed away suddenly on Jan. 28, 2020 of heart failure. Death came very quickly without significant suffering, exactly as she would have wished.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Sproull, their son Bill, of Portland, Oregon and their daughter Sherry, of St. Augustine, Fla. Nancy and Bill were blessed with six wonderful grandchildren and two young great-granddaughters.
Nancy's family was the love of her life and she spent many hours texting, often on a daily basis with all of them. Nancy really enjoyed life with all the wonderful friends she and her husband met throughout their years together. She lived a very happy and rewarding life. We will all miss her very much.
A memorial service and reception are scheduled for April 11 at 10 a.m. at the Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley. The family wishes that donations in lieu of flowers be sent in Nancy's name to the Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.