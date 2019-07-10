NANCY RICHARD

Nancy Ann Vincent Richard passed away at her home in Green Valley, Arizona on July 5, 2019, at the age of 89.
Born in Southbridge, Mass. on July 19, 1929, to her parents Aime and Maude Vincent, Nancy attended St. Mary's Grammar and High School and graduated in 1947.
She met and married her husband Joseph "Pete" Richard in 1948, and they raised their five children in Southbridge.
When Pete retired from the Southbridge Post Office in 1979, he and Nancy moved to Green Valley where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Still only in their fifties, Nancy and Pete were "the kids" in the retirement community. Since Nancy loved to cook and bake, they hosted many a memorable dinner party, cookout and brunch for their new friends. They also enjoyed traveling, particularly by car, and made several cross-country trips seeing America.
They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998 at a surprise party hosted by their daughter Linda in Tucson, and attended by all five of their children. One of their gifts was a trip to London, which they both enjoyed tremendously.
When Pete passed away in January 2008, he and Nancy were just shy of their 60th anniversary.
Nancy eventually moved into Arroyo Gardens Assisted Living, and there met a whole new set of friends.
Nancy is survived by her five children: Pete in Tombstone, AZ, Marc in Warren, Mass., Linda in Henderson, NV, Scott and his wife Dawn in Victor, MT, and Robert in Sturbridge, Mass. She also leaves eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Valley Food Bank in Nancy's name. Any correspondence may be directed to Pete Richard, PO Box 1501, Tombstone, AZ 85638.