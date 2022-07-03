Nancy Pearce of Green Valley passed away Saturday, June 25. She was the oldest of 8 children born to John and Marie Zellmer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Graduating from Oshkosh Teachers College, she began her teaching career in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. After several years, she and her roommates threw a dart at a map of the United States. It landed on Arizona and they all moved to Phoenix in the late '50's.
She met and married her husband, Richard Pearce, in 1961. She continued to teach in Phoenix and Scottsdale; stopping only to raise two children. When they grew up, she went back to work teaching at Camelback Desert School in Paradise Valley, where she finally retired at the age of 71. She was a wonderful teacher. Aways thinking up new projects and making learning exciting and fun for her students.
Since her husband had passed away in 1987, she decided in 2007 to move to Green Valley to be closer to two of her sisters and a brother.
Nancy loved Arizona. She knew everything about it's history, flora and fauna. She loved going on trips, movies and shopping with her sisters. She was an active member of the Republican Party. She attended St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Most of all , she loved her children and grandchildren, and was proud of the adults they had become.
Due to kidney failure, she needed to get dialysis treatment 3 days a week, with no let up for holidays. That and the constant worry about the Dial-A Ride service were a constant source of worry and stress. As much as her family and friends miss her, they are happy that she is finally at peace.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Pearce, her parents John B.and Marie R. Zellmer, her granddaughter Britini Pearce, sisters Mary J. Rausch and Joan M. Kennedy, brothers John T. (Sandy) and David T. (Jill) Zellmer. She is survived by daughter Ann M. Chrisman (Tom Marble), son John H. Pearce, grandchildren Carson M. Chrisman and Grace L. Pearce, sisters Gail F Bartel, Kay E. Otto and brother Gary W. (Marie) Zellmer, plus numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
There will be a memorial reception for Nancy on Wednesday, July 6 at 1p.m. at the Rancho Resort Clubhouse in Sahuarita, 15900 S. Rancho Resort Blvd. (straight north on La Canada.)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone