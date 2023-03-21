Nancy Norton Meier died after a long illness on March 1, 2023. She was 85.
Born in Seattle, Washington, Nancy was the oldest of five children. She met Herb while they attended the University of Idaho. They were married in 1960. Herb, everyone’s favorite guy, was the perfect match for Nancy, who never met an organization, project, menu, home or garden she couldn’t improve.
Nancy was the complete package with brilliant business understanding and lifelong artistic talent. She stepped into the world of arts administration in California in the seventies and finished her career in New York City as the national director of the Arts and Business Council in the nineties. She believed the arts are essential to our humanity.
Nancy delighted in family trips to the beach, birdwatching, gardening, playing bridge, Bible study, gathering people at her table and creating award-winning landscape paintings. She had an uncanny ability to recall conversations and was usually right.
She leaves Herb, daughter MarIa, son Marv and daughter-in-law Dana, grandchildren Patrik (Amy), Danielle (Phil), Delaney (Cooper) , Brett, Mallory, and Megan, along with her sister Sue (Don), cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
There will be a family gathering to celebrate Nancy later this summer.
Please direct memorial gifts to Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest at Isssw.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone