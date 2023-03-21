Nancy Norton Meier

Nancy Norton Meier died after a long illness on March 1, 2023. She was 85.

Born in Seattle, Washington, Nancy was the oldest of five children. She met Herb while they attended the University of Idaho. They were married in 1960. Herb, everyone’s favorite guy, was the perfect match for Nancy, who never met an organization, project, menu, home or garden she couldn’t improve.

