NANCY MCNARIE

Nancy McNarie, 82, died 9/29/21. She grew up in Flagstaff, Ariz. and was a graduate of the University of Arizona.

Nancy worked as teacher, substitute teacher and a postal station clerk. Volunteer activities included Sahuarita schools, Great Expectations Academy and 16 years at the White Elephant.

She is survived by husband Bill of 60 years, children Joe (Edie), Susan (Mike), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

At her request, no services will be held and memorials may be sent to White Elephant Scholarship Fund, Continental School Education Foundation, Sahuarita Schools or any charity benefitting children.