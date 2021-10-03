NANCY MCNARIE Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Nancy McNarie, 82, died 9/29/21. She grew up in Flagstaff, Ariz. and was a graduate of the University of Arizona.Nancy worked as teacher, substitute teacher and a postal station clerk. Volunteer activities included Sahuarita schools, Great Expectations Academy and 16 years at the White Elephant.She is survived by husband Bill of 60 years, children Joe (Edie), Susan (Mike), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.At her request, no services will be held and memorials may be sent to White Elephant Scholarship Fund, Continental School Education Foundation, Sahuarita Schools or any charity benefitting children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOST POPULAR Huge deposits likely to mean mining coming first to west side of mountain No injuries reported from two-vehicle collision It's (almost) back! Posada Java to reopen with new look New details emerge in GV murder case Freeport-McMoRan cleared after recent dust event Woman injured in 'runaway' vehicle accident SUSD clarifies on-site testing and quarantine 2021 monsoon finishes as third wettest on record KENNETH HOFSTEDE Teacher of Year candidate focuses on students, explorative learning View More National National Entertainment Ivan Reitman describes late star Harold Ramis as his 'smarter brother' Entertainment Maya Jama's 'whole world' changed when her first love was killed Entertainment Daniel Craig always had 'real collaboration' with James Bond effects team Entertainment Will Smith: Wild Wild West is a 'thorn in my side' Local Offer southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com