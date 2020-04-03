Nancy Littlefield Stine, of Orono, Maine, age 86, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, ME.
Nancy was born in Westerly, R.I., to Katrina Porter and Elmir Littlefield on April 4, 1933. She studied nutrition at the University of Maine in Orono, and went on to run Orono’s public school lunch program, co-manage her family’s summer inn in Brooksville, teach piano, write a cookbook and manage countless commercial kitchens.
Family, friends, music, food, and photography were her passions and she shared them with her husband, Fred, as they traveled the world and touched countless lives with her generous spirit and deeds. Nancy and Fred have been very involved in their Episcopal churches, in Green Valley, AZ, Blue Hill, ME, and Old Town, ME.
Nancy was constantly looking for people and causes to help. Some of their involvement included helping found Lunch Break — a nutrition program for community members in need in Red Bank NJ, offering humanitarian aid to migrants through the Green Valley Samaritans, volunteering in Guatemala through Orland based H.O.M.E. Inc. and Emmaus International, and most recently, working with the Committee on Indian Relations with the Diocese of Maine to reestablish native rights.
Every year Nancy and Fred would return to their beloved “Pilot House” at Nancy’s family property in Brooksville, ME where they would welcome travelers into their home and share their local knowledge, home cooking and love of coastal Maine. Their summer cottage was a center of family gatherings where there was always room for “one more."
Nancy is survived by her husband Frederick Stine of Orono, ME; brothers Herrick Littlefield of Marion, MA and John Littlefield of Cresskill, NJ; daughters Sharon Giannatto of Indialantic, FL and Louise Pathe of Kirkland, WA; son Stephen Cousins of Hampden, ME, stepson John Stine of Purcellville, VA, stepdaughter Louise Ann Stine-Thomas of Edison, NJ; eight grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her brother James Littlefield of Brooksville, ME. A celebration of life will be held in Blue Hill, ME at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the many organizations she supported, H.O.M.E. Inc. PO Box 10, Orland, ME 04472 or click here.