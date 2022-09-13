Nancy l. Hadley

Nancy L. Hadley

Nancy L. Hadley, 89, passed away at home on August 29, 2022, with her son and daughter by her side. She had been a resident of Green Valley for 24 years.

Born Nancy Louise Wallace to James and Mildred (Scott) Wallace on July 15, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy grew up in the suburb of Dearborn. She attended Purdue University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics/Fashion Merchandising in 1955. Shortly after graduation, Nancy married Richard “Dick” Hadley and, after Dick received his degree in engineering in 1956, she began her life as a stay-at-home mother to their two children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?