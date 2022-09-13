Nancy L. Hadley, 89, passed away at home on August 29, 2022, with her son and daughter by her side. She had been a resident of Green Valley for 24 years.
Born Nancy Louise Wallace to James and Mildred (Scott) Wallace on July 15, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Nancy grew up in the suburb of Dearborn. She attended Purdue University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics/Fashion Merchandising in 1955. Shortly after graduation, Nancy married Richard “Dick” Hadley and, after Dick received his degree in engineering in 1956, she began her life as a stay-at-home mother to their two children.
The Hadley family moved a number of times, making their home in Maryland, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio. Once her children were teenagers, Nancy returned to work as a retail sales associate in several upscale boutiques and department stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Madison’s and Parisian, where her love of fashion and style brought her success.
Nancy also loved to travel, logging memorable trips to Europe, Canada (aboard the Rocky Mountaineer) and Mexico, as well as many family vacations in Lake Tahoe, Sedona and at beachfront vacation rental homes in Northern and Southern California. Nancy was a natural at creative pursuits such as decorating, flower arranging and gardening and had a talent for dance.
A loving mother and good friend to many, Nancy’s sense of humor and generous spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Nancy was predeceased by Dick, her husband of 55 years. She is survived by their two children, Joyce and Reed, both of Green Valley, and a sister, Jane Meriam of South Carolina.
