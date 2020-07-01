NANCY J. LANGSDALE

Nancy Langsdale passed on from this world on June 28, 2020, after more than 90 years of wonderful life. She was born to Elmer and Opal Barchfeld in 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA; in 1952 she married George Langsdale, who preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage. They raised two children, Gary and Marcia, and were blessed with four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
George and Nancy retired from Pittsburgh to the Villages of Green Valley AZ in 1980. Nancy moved to La Posada in 2004 and eventually to Canyon Valley Memory Care, where she was lovingly cared for during the past four years. In addition to assisting with Nancy’s limited mobility, her caregivers made sure she smiled and laughed along with them, for which her family is forever grateful.
Nancy was trained as a medical secretary and bookkeeper, but was also known for singing in the choir and occasionally playing the piano and organ at Birmingham Congregational Church in Pittsburgh. Upon moving to Arizona, Nancy sang with the Green Valley Chordettes, played bridge regularly, helped friends with their bookkeeping, and became president of the Elks Club Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was well traveled throughout all 50 states and beyond, and was a faithful member of Valley Presbyterian Church.
Nancy was laid to rest, with George, at the Valley Presbyterian columbarium.