Nancy Ann Gardner, 85, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021.
MOST POPULAR
-
Suit refiled against Sahuarita in Walmart arrest
-
GV man dies after collision in golf cart
-
Suit dismissed over Walmart arrest, but attorney says it's not over
-
County building plan for next phase of vaccine rollout
-
Huckelberry asking for four-year contract extension, raise
-
GV nurses ready to help out with vaccinations
-
Community Cheer: We're sharing your good news, lessons learned!
-
Hello, New York! Walden Grove grad pursues career on a bigger stage
-
County vaccine rollout ready's next step
-
GVR directors hold tight on clubhouse buy, kill committee to investigate leak