The Bartlett family lost their very own hero when their beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 15, 2021, at age 74.
Myron Dale Bartlett was kind, loving, and brave. Myron’s family was his heart and joy, and he support each of his three sons, their wives, and his seven grandchildren with expert advice on all subjects, good humor when needed, a fantastic story when called for, bug hugs, his precious time, and all of his love. Myron’s selflessness extended beyond his family as a patriot who served his country honorably during the Vietnam war, earning an Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for heroic action in combat. A man of faith, Myron spent many volunteer hours helping others, including veterans and cancer patients in need of support and a positive role model.
Although we miss him terribly, we are inspired to live and work with true grit like he did, and spread the kind of joy and warmth only Myron could while he was with us on this earth. We are comforted to know that he now joins his beautiful wife, Lenore Kay Bartlett, in heaven. We are sure that are dancing to a country song together, after far too many years apart.
In honor of Myron’s spirit of adventure and love of old westerns, we’ll be celebrating his life on Sunday, 9/19/2021 from 1 to 3pm at Longhorn Grill, 28851 South Nogales Hwy, Amado, Arizona, after the 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, or if you cannot attend his celebration, please consider a donation to The Vietnam Veterans of America, in Myron’s name.