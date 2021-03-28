Muriel Wagner of Green Valley, AZ, passed away at her daughter’s home March 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 3,1925 in Belvedere, IL. Married Ernest Lyle Wagner Feb. 14,1950 and they had 4 children. Russell (deceased 1/23/1973), Keith of Fairbanks, AK, Kim Kelly of Green Valley, AZ and Connie Wagner, Belton, Texas. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Muriel and Ernie moved to Green Valley in 1990 and became active with volunteering at the Titan Missile Museum, Tubac Presidio Park, Historical Society and Valley Presbyterian Church with the patio sale, ushering, serving at coffee hour and Stephen Ministry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her eldest son Russell and all of her 5 siblings and the spouses. She was an end of a generation.
The family would like to thank Dr. Amman, Hospice Family Care team, Rev. Craig Lindsay at Valley Presbyterian Church for their care and support on this journey.
Services will private per Muriel’s request.